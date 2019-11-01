With neither team advancing to the playoffs, the Atchison County Tigers lined up to play their final game of the season against competitive Council Grove High School on Friday.
The Tigers gained their third win of the season, with a towering 38-7 victory over the Braves.
Tiger coach Corey Thomas, shared his thoughts on finishing the season strong.
“I was proud of them,” Thomas said. “They knew this was our last game. It was unfortunate that we weren’t able to put games together to make it into the playoffs, but you can either go one of two ways, you can fold and call it a day, or you can come out and fight. I think we did a great job to finish out the season and win these last two games.”
The game quickly spiralled out of reach for the Braves, following their lone score in the first quarter that allowed them to hold the lead 7-0 for a short time.
With about four minutes left before the half, Kieran Courter found running back Trystin Meyers up the seam for a 40 yard touchdown that gave Atchison County the lead 8-7 after a successful two-point conversion.
On the opening drive of the half, running back Tucker Smith ran untouched to the end zone for a 44 yard touchdown run adding to the Tiger’s lead 14-7 after a missed two-point attempt.
The rest of the third quarter saw strong defensive stands from both sides, until Courter sold the fake, and lobbed it to Meyers who beat man coverage.
Meyers made the catch for a Tigers touchdown, making the score 22-7, after Meyers ran in the two-point conversion.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Tigers would score again at the hands of Smith who put the game out of reach 30-7.
Tanner Brull capped off the Tiger’s offensive onslaught scoring on a pass from Courter from inside the Brave five yard line.
Trystin Meyers said he was glad to get a win in the last game of the season.
“It feels amazing,” Meyers said. “I wanted to come out, leave it all on the field, and give it everything I’ve got. I can say I’ve done that, and I’m proud. Leaving the season off to a note, it’s a great start for next year.
