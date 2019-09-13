EFFINGHAM, Kan. — Atchison County Community High School football experienced a hard fought loss on Friday night in a matchup against a stacked Jackson Heights team that resulted in a 41-8 defeat.
The Tigers established a strong run game early in the 3rd quarter putting their offense in good field position a number of times, only to fall short of finishing drives.
The Tigers first score of the game came with the use of trickery, just after the half on the opening drive of the 3rd quarter.
After marching down inside the Cobras 20 yard line, running back Tucker Smith took the hand-off and found senior running back Trystin Myers in the corner of the end zone for a 20 yard touchdown.
Senior running back Tucker Smith said that the score was no ordinary play.
“Coach said to run the lead sweep and then pass it to Trystin, and it worked,” Smith said.
Coach Corey Thomas said he liked what he saw from his offense in the second half.
“I saw a lot of determination and will to show that we weren’t just going to lay down,” Thomas said. “It was unfortunate with the fumble, and the miscommunications in the first half, now we just need to go back to the drawing board and try to come back and be successful next week.”
John Flores, former wrestling coach and teacher at ACCHS, was recognized at halftime for his recent nomination to the wall of fame.
Many former players and students took the field during the celebration to honor his achievements after 20 years as a Tiger.
