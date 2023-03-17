Head Coach Courtney Kasson is excited about both the talent and mentality that Atchison County Community High School softball is bringing into this season.
“I’m really enjoying seeing that our positivity is staying from last season,” Kasson said. “We’ve really got some good attitudes heading into this season. I really like their focus and how they’ve supported each other.”
Key seniors returning for the Tigers are Hannah Simmers, Elle Spear, and Natalie Navinskey. Simmers was an all-league honorable mention for the Northeast Kansas league last season.
Sophomore Kinzee Bauerle will be playing her first season of softball and Kasson projects her to be a key contributor to the squad.
“She’s going to be a great asset for us on the mound as well as maybe at short or second,” Kasson said.
Coach Kasson said the defense will be crucial for the Tigers as pitching could be lacking at times.
“We know that we aren’t as strong on the mound as we would like to be,” Kasson said. “So we are really focusing on getting our defense on point for this season. So when our pitcher is throwing strikes we be can supportive of her and make the easy plays that we didn’t always make in the past.”
Kasson also said the team will look to utilize the speed they have on the diamond when up to bat.
“We have a lot of speed on the bases so we are really going to emphasize playing some small ball this year,” Kasson said. “Really work on bunting and getting our girls more exposure on the left side of the plate.”
