Photo courtesy of Alison Ostertag

ACCHS senior Natalie Navinskey goes for a swing during a game in 2021.

 Submitted by Alison Ostertag

Head Coach Courtney Kasson is excited about both the talent and mentality that Atchison County Community High School softball is bringing into this season.

“I’m really enjoying seeing that our positivity is staying from last season,” Kasson said. “We’ve really got some good attitudes heading into this season. I really like their focus and how they’ve supported each other.”