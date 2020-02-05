EFFINGHAM — The Atchison County boys have long had challenges running the gauntlet of the Eastern Kansas League, but when they secure the advantage, the raw athletic talent driving the Tigers comes out of its cage, as it did on Tuesday night against Oskaloosa.
ACCHS senior Tucker Smith, perhaps enthused by the recent news that he has committed to play running back for the Bethel Threshers at the next level, crashed through the visitors’ zone defense and shot at will from the floor from the opening minutes of the first quarter in the 57-29 home victory.
“I feel like we’re finally playing basketball the way I have always known we are capable of playing,” Smith said. “We got the opportunity tonight for a lot of easy shots and we didn’t waste it.”
Smith put up 21 total points on the night, trading off opportunities with senior Marcus Hetherington, who produced 13 points, through most of the second half, in which the Tigers outscored their opponents 14-7 in the first quarter and, at a pace thrillingly difficult to follow, 21-3 in the second quarter.
Head Coach Troy Hoffman spoke of how the flow of the game overall went exactly as envisioned.
“Our interior passing was really good,” he said. “We had post to post passes that were really well executed early on, and I think that kind of set the tone for us offensively. I’m just really proud of the boys to see that happen.”
Smith said that the team settled into a groove that is familiar to them at this point with the time they’ve all been playing basketball together.
“We were calm and confident in our play,” he said. “We could see it happening for us in the way we set up shots, controlling the ball.”
Oskaloosa fought back in the third quarter, nearly matching Atchison County’s offensive contributions to mark the score at 45-19 by the time the fourth quarter began. However, the Tigers retained control at a double-digit margin, and soon enough a margin double their opponent’s score, from about midway through the second half.
“They’re a dangerous shooting team,” Hoffman said. “We did really well to respond to that and keep adding to our momentum.”
As the 2019-2020 season enters its twilight and college is increasingly on Smith’s mind, he knows he’ll cherish the moments like this that the basketball team was able to have, as a rebuilding effort under veteran coach Hoffman continues in his first year with the Atchison County program.
“I’ll never forget the crowd’s support for us, each and every night, no matter how bad or good it’s been,” Smith said. “That’s going to be something I’ll remember the most, that and just playing with my guys, having a good time.”
Atchison County, 3-11, will face the Pleasant Ridge Rams on Friday in Easton.
