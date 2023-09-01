The Atchison County Community High School offense ran like a well-oiled machine Friday night at home in the team's opening 48-16 victory over Valley Falls.
The Tigers did start a little lethargic in the first quarter but quickly asserted themselves on both sides of the ball at the line of scrimmage.
"We weren't really sure who we were going to be yet," Head Coach Koby Tegtmeier said. "I told the boys I was just fine with that. I wanted to figure it out and fight that little adversity. We were able to come out in the second quarter and just dominated the rest of the game."
The Tiger offense spread the ball around all night with weapons like Jeston Vessar, Easton Schletzbaum, and Max Bottorff all finding the end zone.
Tegtmeier said this is truly one of the most deep and explosive offenses he's been around as a coach.
"I told a lot of people I coached with in the past that I've got seven or eight guys I can get the ball to and feel really good about it," Tegtmeier said. "That is just a great luxury to have that not a lot of teams have
Tegtmeier admitted he was a little nervous to see how the opener would play out since the program is running both a new offense and defense.
"I was a little skeptical how that was going to work," Tegtmeier said. "I was really nervous how that was going to go but we really did a great job. Our coverage was pretty fantastic and we flew to the ball really well."
The Tigers will host Jefferson County North on Friday. The Chargers shutout Pleasant Ridge 62-0 in their home opener.
Stats will be added to the article when made available.
