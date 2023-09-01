Easton Schletzbaum

ACCHS junior Easton Schletzbaum runs through the Valley Falls defense Friday night in Effingham. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

The Atchison County Community High School offense ran like a well-oiled machine Friday night at home in the team's opening 48-16 victory over Valley Falls.

The Tigers did start a little lethargic in the first quarter but quickly asserted themselves on both sides of the ball at the line of scrimmage.