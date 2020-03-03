EFFINGHAM — At times, Addison Schletzbaum hasn’t looked like a freshman on the court this season.
She resembles more of a seasoned junior or senior with often undeniable leadership and skills.
That was no different in her fearless and relentless 20 point performance Tuesday night in Atchison County Community High School’s 51-46 home win over Pleasant Ridge in the first round of Class 3A Sub-State.
“She does things on the court we haven’t seen very often,” Tiger coach Mike Eckert said. “She’s a competitor and that’s what all those freshmen are also.”
The composed freshman said she just needed to deliver with a number of players in foul trouble and this being their final home game of the season.
“I just needed to step up with all of us being in foul trouble,” Schletzbaum said. “This was my last home game of the season so I just wanted to leave it all out there on the court. I buckled down and said ‘let’s go’.”
Schletzbaum started her second half run after Pleasant Ridge pulled to within 26-25 late in the third quarter.
The Rams eventually took a 37-35 lead in the fourth but Schletzbaum and the Tigers answered back by taking the lead and hitting some free throws down the stretch.
Eckert said his team played tough defense that didn’t make things easy even when Pleasant Ridge scored.
“We played pretty smart for the most part,” Eckert said. “We played great defense and they had to earn everything they got all night long. Nothing was easy.”
Schletzbaum said this was maybe the best ACCHS has executed in a game all season.
“We executed our game plan probably the best we have all year,” Schletzbaum said. “We weren’t done yet and wanted to play another game.”
Eckert also gave credit to senior Sarah Kimmi, who knocked two threes at the beginning of the game that he said helped settle down his young squad.
“Our young kids were kind of nervous,” Eckert said. “Hitting those threes kind of settled us down and we were able to play basketball.”
Freshman Natalie Nitz was second in points with 13 and freshman Aleah Wallishch was third with 10.
The Tigers will now travel to Hiawatha for a 6 p.m. tip against the 21-0 Nemaha Central Thunder in the second round.
The Thunder beat Maur Hill-Mount Academy 66-16 on Tuesday night.
Eckert said getting this experience is huge for this young team.
“It was very important for our future,” Eckert said. “Going up to Hiawatha and experiencing the semifinals playing the best team in the state. We’ll go fight and see what we can do.”
