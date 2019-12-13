EFFINGHAM — Keeping pace with the visiting Jackson Heights boys on Friday night, the Atchison County boys basketball team appeared to have opportunities against a powerful opponent at home early on, despite a small deficit.
However, one too many takeaways enabled by the overpowering defense of the Cobras gave the opportunity for Jackson Heights to double up on the Tigers, securing an advantage of the like they would hold for the rest of the game. The Tiger boys fell into a progressively deeper hole and lost 61-38.
“I don’t want to make excuses. These kids just need more time,” Coach Troy Hoffman said. “There is so many things these kids are learning that have been foreign to them. We still had some breakdowns, but I saw improvement tonight … My focus is not on wins and losses right now, my focus is on getting into position to turn this program into a great program.”
The first quarter presented coordinated offense and defense from the home team, with senior Tucker Smith leading the Atchison County offensive charge with support from junior Charlie Miller and sophomore Dalton Gerardy, who each put on perhaps the best individual performances they’ve had on the season. Tucker Smith secured the best game of his season with 14 points and 9 assists.
“There’s just flashes right now, and as the season progresses, the time that happens will increase. We just have to be patient. Just seeing those flashes of brilliance gives the coaches hope and gives the fans hope.”
Early on, the Cobras started obtaining the lion’s share of takeaways, and continued that trend in the second quarter, leading to a 28-14 score in favor of the visitors at the half.
Coming into the third, the Tigers showed some offensive attack from freshman Coltin Myers and more contributions from Smith. However, the Tigers found themselves defending against avoidable turnovers on a fairly frequent basis, chiefly against intercepted passes. Hoffman urged communication among his harried players, but the kind of tactical focus needed to overcome the deficit didn’t manifest.
The Tigers showed some life in the third when junior Mason Hawk caught a loose ball on a confused pass from the Cobras and drove it down field. His shot was blocked, but Trystin Myers rebounded and scored. On the subsequent Cobra drive, Smith stuffed Jackson Heights on an aggressive layup attempt and drove it back to go for a dunk. He didn’t land it, but Myers rebounded and sank the shot. However, just as the quarter ended, the Cobras scored a fastbreak layup on a steal , leaving the score at 40-25.
“Offensively, I’d like to see us get into position where we have more assists in the game,” Hoffman said. “We had a team high of 11 assists tonight, but I’d like to see some more of that.”
The Cobras continued their run into the fourth quarter on a three point shot, before the Tigers answered, but they couldn’t sustain their momentum and couldn’t approach the double-digit lead the Cobras had established. They seemed to lose some offensive coordination in the in the latter minutes of the game and struggled to keep the deficit less than 20 points in the final four minutes.
The Atchison County Tiger boys, now 1-3, will be hitting the road for Winchester on Tuesday to face the Chargers of Jefferson County North High School. Events are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m; the boys varsity team will likely hit the floor at around 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.