Effingham — Senior Josie Weishaar has been the best player any time she’s stepped on a court for a game this season, and that probably has never been more evident than Friday night in Jefferson County North’s 46-37 road win over Atchison County Community High School.
Weishaar was nothing short of unstoppable in the first half as she bulldozed her way to 23 points and eventually manufactured a season-high 32 points in the game.
She ended up five off her career-high 37 points she had last season against Horton.
Tiger coach Mike Eckert said that Weishaar was truly the difference in the game.
“We came in with the idea of trying to slow Josie down and that just didn’t happen,” Eckert said. “We did everything else exactly like we wanted but she just single-handily got us.”
Coach Steve Noll said Weishaar was able to score in a variety of ways as she usually does.
“We were running some set plays to her and she was knocking them down,” Noll said. “She also had some great transition buckets on her own.”
The performance came at a much needed time with the Chargers a little beat up from injury and illness.
Noll said this gritty stretch will pay off for them in less than a month during Sub-State play.
“What we have to do now is win and it may be ugly at times,” Noll said. “We’re playing a lot of people that haven’t played but it’ll make us a better team when we’re playing in Sub-State with more depth.”
Senior Kinsey Schneider has missed her fifth straight game with illness.
The always humble Weishaar just kind of shrugged off her masterful performance and touched on how it helps everyone else.
“I was feeling good,” Weishaar said. “Once you get going everyone starts rolling and it hypes up the crowd.”
Eight of Weishaar’s 12 shots on the night were jump shots and she talked about how much her outside shooting has improved from last season.
“I used to not be able to do it,” Weishaar said. “I’ve gotten my form down and it’s coming.”
ACCHS freshman Natalie Nitz, who finished with a team-high 15 points on the night, simply said they just couldn’t handle Weishaar.
“She beat us, they didn’t beat us,” Nitz said. “She’s probably the best player in our league and we can’t stop her.”
