Arguably one of the most decorated athletes ever at Atchison County Community High School in Addison Schleztbaum signed on to continue her basketball career at the University of Saint Mary.
Head Coach Austin Eckert said Schleztbaum has nothing short of a special career with the Tigers.
“It’s special to see, especially with a kid who put so much work and time into the sport to get to continue athletic career at the next level is very special,” Eckert said. “She had a truly incredible career, and to see her get through some of the setbacks along the way to meet her goals is pretty special.
Some of Schletzbaum’s significant accomplishments consist of being the all-time leading scorer, the all-time leader in assists, and scoring the most points ever in a single season for a sophomore and junior at the program.
“To have everyone come together to support me as they have for the last few years is important to me,” Schletzbaum said. “That was part of the reason I signed so close just so I can have that community and family support I've had the past four years.”
Schletzbaum said she could feel a welcoming embrace from the entire Spires program when she visited.
“I loved the atmosphere and community, my future teammates and coaches were all super welcoming,” Schletzbaum said. “It was also close to home, and the campus was beautiful.”
Schletzbaum gave immense credit to how much the ACCHS program helped her to reach the heights she’s had.
“It’s definitely something you dream of as a kid,” Schletzbaum said “Austin and all my teammates have pushed me for so long. He will yell at me, and I don’t care because it makes me better. He’s done all he could to get to me where I’m at.”
