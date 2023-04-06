Schletzbaum

Addison Schleztbaum signs her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at the University of Saint Mary.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Arguably one of the most decorated athletes ever at Atchison County Community High School in Addison Schleztbaum signed on to continue her basketball career at the University of Saint Mary.

Head Coach Austin Eckert said Schleztbaum has nothing short of a special career with the Tigers.