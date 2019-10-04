EFFINGHAM — The ACCHS Tigers found themselves overwhelmed early in their home matchup against the Riverside Cyclones and could not recover, leading to a lopsided defeat, 51-12.
Riverside established an overpowering offense in the first quarter with their sophomore quarterback Kobe Davis repeatedly demonstrating his ability to feed receivers at will without much interference at all from the Tigers. ACCHS never put him under serious pressure and paid the price.
For Riverside, junior Connor Hayes and senior Bradley Libel quickly received passes after short drives for touchdowns from Davis, stacking up 24 points with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion for each score.
ACCHS didn’t advance the ball on the offensive side past the 50-yard line until the second half, when finally ACCHS’ Tucker Smith broke through and ran for 64 yards to give the Tigers their only points of the game. However, this only served to chip in to what was then a 38-point deficit, and ACCHS failed to convert a two-point attempt to leave their gain at six points.
Riverside seemed to lose some windspeed on a chilly Friday night in the third quarter, but eventually answered Smith’s touchdown run late in the third quarter to make it 44-6, before tacking on six more points on a 24-yard run by senior Quenton Barron with a completely gassed ACCHS defensive effort. A delay of game penalty didn’t hamper the first kicked point-after-touchdown of the game.
With only a few minutes left in the game, Riverside sent in its second team and the Tigers promptly got into position to score after a renewed effort on the ground and a costly facemask penalty against the Cyclones. Tucker Smith added on six points on a 12-yard run; the game ended at 51-12.
