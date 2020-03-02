The first round Sub-State meeting between Maur Hill-Mount Academy and Atchison County Community High School felt a little different than previous matchups, but ended being more of the same.
The Ravens suffocated the scrappy underdog Tigers and ran out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter that led to a 55-17 dominating win.
MHMA coach Brad Kunecke admitted he thought this game would've been more competitive.
"I thought this game was going to be really close," Kunecke said. "We got off to a fast start and created some turnovers early."
Kunecke said the lead his team was able to build really flustered ACCHS.
"When we got up 17-0 I think they pressed a little bit," Kunecke said. "They had some good looks but just one of those nights where the ball was falling for us and not for them."
Tiger coach Troy Hoffman said his team didn't have the right mindset on defense or offense but gave credit to the ability the Ravens have.
"I don't think we came up with enough emotion or intensity on defense," Hoffman said. "Too much individual play and not team play on offense, but they did do that to us so hats off to them."
MHMA had a balanced attack with senior Abe Siebenmorgen and sophomore Drew Caudle leading the way with 13 points.
Senior Jack Caudle added 12.
Kunecke said his team's eighth win in a row was their most complete effort of the season so far.
"I think we probably played our best game on both offense and defense," Kunecke said. "We were pretty solid on both ends."
The Ravens will take on Nemaha Central Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hiawatha in the second round of Sub-State action.
"They got some good shooters and speed," Kunecke said. "They're a very well coached ball club. It's going to be a fun game and really tight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.