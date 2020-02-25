Effingham — After falling to Jefferson County North February 4 at home and suffering their fourth loss, Maur Hill-Mount Academy had a goal in mind to turn the season around.
“We started talking about going on a seven game run to close the season,” Raven coach Brad Kunecke said. “We’re almost there now.”
MHMA defeated a tough Atchison County Community High School squad 66-40 Tuesday and also beat Jefferson County North the previous night 56-28.
The Ravens win over the Tigers was most impressive considering senior leaders Abe Siebenmorgen and Jack Caudle not having a ton of minutes in the game.
“We’ve gotten six or seven guys involved,” Kunecke said. “We won the game with Abe off the floor and Jack even sat out a bit. Everything is going our way right now.”
Probably the biggest improvement for the Ravens has been the level of guard play with junior Brody Mispagel, junior Kolbran Korbelik and sophomore Drew Caudle.
“Guard play has gotten a lot better since the JCN loss,” Kunecke said. “They are all contributing and in certain spots I want them in.”
Kunecke also said things are really starting to click defensively as well after making some adjustments.
“Things are coming together right now defensively,” Kunecke said. “We changed some things up in our presses and on defense. Losing the JCN game got everyone’s attention.”
MHMA’s perimeter game also is starting to come alive as well after hitting a season-high eight threes against the Chargers on Monday night.
“That has been our weakest part of our game most of the year but now it’s coming together,” Kunecke said.
Drew Caudle led the team Tuesday night with 12 and Siebenmorgen had 11.
Siebenmorgen led the team with 16 against JCN and Jack Caudle was second with 13.
The Ravens will finish off the regular season Friday at home against McLouth and will potentially have a rematch with the Tigers Monday night in the first round of Sub-State.
“To end up with a 26 point win with how well these guys are playing is pretty solid for us,” Kunecke said. “We’ll probably have to play these guys again Monday night for Sub-State and I’m sure it’ll be just as hard fought as this game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.