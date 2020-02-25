The county of Atchison had nothing short of a banner weekend in the sport of wrestling.
The three local schools had six wrestlers qualify for state and two of which took home gold.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy led the way with an historic mark of four qualifiers for the program.
“Atchison County is always representing,” Craig Handke said. “We just haven’t had our hat in the ring but now we do.”
Junior Ethan Seager took first place at 106, sophomore Patrick Madden was fourth at 138, senior Dylan Smith was fourth also at 160 and senior Will Madden was third at 195.
Seager was officially the first to qualify in program history on Thursday night and Handke said the desire for more was certainly there.
“You’re just trying to get the one guy in but once Ethan was in, it probably would’ve almost felt like a disappointment if we didn’t get anyone else in,” Handke said.
Handke was certainly emotional and happy for all of the Raven wrestlers who help make the weekend monumental.
“Everyone asked ‘Did you cry?” Handke said. “I said ‘Which time?’ I had to disappear outside just to catch my breath.”
It’s been a long road traveled for Smith, who transferred from Immaculata as a sophomore.
“The wrestling team is really where I found my niche,” Smith said. “I’m so thankful for this tight-knit group of guys that has been my second family. Being able to accomplish this goal for my coaches brings me so much joy.”
Fellow senior Will Madden has greatly improved from when he started the process of getting to state as a sophomore.
“He started as a sophomore and was 7-17, might have been .500 last year,” Handke said. “He just made a commitment that we was going to go to state.”
Hanke said not every kid is able to push through several tough years to accomplish this type of goal in wrestling.
“You set that goal and you tell them it’s going to be a process,” Handke said. “Some kids buy in and some kids can’t do it for three to four years. These kids bought in.”
Handke said he put a great deal of pressure on Seager when the program started because he had been wrestling since he was a kid.
“I put a lot on him because he had been wrestling most of his life,” Handke said. “I threw him in a varsity tournament right off the bat and he started 0-5, but now he’s headed to state.”
Handke said Patrick Madden wasn’t keen on the sport at first, but has become a wonderful kid to work with.
“He didn’t want to wrestle at first,” Handke said. “Once he went to a practice he thought maybe he would like it. He’s great kid to work with because he’s always smiling and laughing.”
Handke said the four wrestlers really wanted this accomplishment for unselfish reasons.
“The boys wanted it for the program,” Handke said. “They aren’t the type of guys who are going to bragging about themselves.”
Handke gave a ton of credit to athletic director Richard Hunninghake and the encouragement he’s given to him and the program.
“He’d see me down in the dumps sometimes when we wouldn’t send someone to state,” Handke said. “He was always there to lift me up. He might have been the first guy to meet me in the stands with a big hug.”
MHMA wasn’t the only program to send competitors to state with Atchison and Atchison County Community High School both having two qualifiers.
The Redmen had Jayden Watkins place fourth at 132 and Nick Funk took second at 285.
Coach Ed Crouse said Watkins making it through 132 was quite the accomplishment.
“For him to get through 132 was really impressive because that class was loaded,” Crouse said.
“We really kind of had a couple of bad luck situations in some really good matches that kept some kids from going,”
Crouse said Funk has worked exceptionally hard to get to this point after coming up just short last year.
“Nick was so close last year with being one move or roll away,” Crouse said. “This year he has just been a machine and just been focused on getting stronger. He looked dominating most of the day.”
Crouse also expressed his happiness for Handke and the Ravens’ program.
“Craig has done wonders with the program at Maur Hill,” Crouse said. “I’m so excited for him.”
“We may be rivals when we wrestle each other but we always root for each other when we aren’t,” Crouse said. “Hopefully they can both bring back some metals and we can too.”
The Tigers sent five wrestlers to compete at regionals with all of them having good chances at state.
“Every single guy on our team was right there with a couple of kids just a match away from qualifying,” coach Cody Kramer said.
The two that did were sophomores Colby Smith and Mason Scholz.
Smith took first place while Scholz was a runner up.
“Both guys did well against tough competition,” Kramer said. “It was a good overall weekend and I think we’ll be ready to go next weekend.”
This is Kramer’s first season as the Tiger coach and is said he is grateful for how both qualifiers and the team in general have responded to his coaching.
“I’m just really impressed that they were both able to buy in, as well as the whole team,” Kramer said. “Just really excited for what the future holds.”
