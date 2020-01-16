For the second straight game, Maur Hill-Mount Academy won when its best game certainly wasn't visible on the court.
The Ravens bested rival Atchison County Community High School with a 51-25 win despite a start to the game coach Brad Kunecke wasn't thrilled with.
"We had a bad first half and were sluggish for the second straight game," Kunecke said. "We're going to have to do some things differently next outing."
MHMA let the Tigers hang around much of the first half and only led 25-15 halftime.
Kunecke said they settled for too many outside shots and didn't get the ball in the paint enough.
"The first half we just sat out there beyond the three point line and took way too many threes for us," Kunecke said. "We didn't pound the ball inside like we like to do but we did in the second half."
Kunecke said having to play McClouth in a 40-32 win the night before may have contributed to some of the shooting woes.
"Playing that game last night didn't help any," Kunecke said. "You could see there was a little fatigue and when you get a bit fatigued your outside shot isn't there."
Senior Abe Siebenmorgen led the way with 16 of his game-high 19 points coming inside.
"In a game like this where things are sluggish you go to the guy who gets it done for you," Kunecke said. "In the third quarter we said we're going to pound the ball inside and he'll get us going, and he did."
Kunecke also said the Raven defense wasn't operating at the level he was hoping for in the first as well.
"We didn't have a lot of guys on the same page with our man-to-man defense," Kunecke said. "We had to switch back to zone, which I don't really want to spend too much time doing."
