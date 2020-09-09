Pleasant Ridge has canceled the football program's next two games against Atchison County Community High School this Friday and Maur Hill-Mount Academy next Friday night due to having to quarantine because of the Coronavirus.
The Tigers have now scheduled a makeup game for Monday at Jackson Heights with a kickoff time of 6 p.m.
The Ravens have yet to schedule a makeup game.
