Basketball
2019-2020
1st Team Josie Weishaar — JCN
Kylie Dohl — Jackson Heights
Kailea Smith — Horton
Kinsey Schneider — JCN
Maryanna Randall — Horton
2nd Team
Addison Schletzbaum — ACCHS
Jenna Pfau — Oskaloosa
Amaya Marlatt — Jackson Heights
Kaija Nutsch — Pleasant Ridge
Madison Folsom — MHMA
Honorable Mention
Madison Vaught – JCN
Malia DuLac – MHMA
Abby Brey – Jackson Heights
Lilly Darveaux – Valley Falls
Gabbi Watkins – Pleasant Ridge
Regan Curry – Oskaloosa
Tatum Lockwood- Horton
Aleah Wallisch – ACCHS
Jill Holwick — McLouth
Boys
1st Team
Jaxson Pope — McLouth
Abe Siebenmorgan — MHMA
Tayshawn Barfield — McLouth
Avery Gatzemeyer — Valley Falls
Tucker Smith — ACCHS
2nd Team
Connor Gibson — Pleasant Ridge
Ryan Feldkamp — JCN
Jack Caudle — MHMA
Tyler Lockhart — Valley Falls
Nathan Hawk — Valley Falls
Honorable Mention
Justin Johnston – Pleasant Ridge
Joel Kennedy – Jackson Heights
James Kramer – JCN
Brayden Hast – Oskaloosa
Trey Lockwood – Horton
Taylor Folsom – MHMA
Matt Kuglin — McLouth
Kieran Courter – ACCHS
Diego Cervantez — Valley Falls
