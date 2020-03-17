Basketball

2019-2020

1st Team Josie Weishaar — JCN

Kylie Dohl — Jackson Heights

Kailea Smith — Horton

Kinsey Schneider — JCN

Maryanna Randall — Horton

2nd Team

Addison Schletzbaum — ACCHS

Jenna Pfau — Oskaloosa

Amaya Marlatt — Jackson Heights

Kaija Nutsch — Pleasant Ridge

Madison Folsom — MHMA

Honorable Mention

Madison Vaught – JCN

Malia DuLac – MHMA

Abby Brey – Jackson Heights

Lilly Darveaux – Valley Falls

Gabbi Watkins – Pleasant Ridge

Regan Curry – Oskaloosa

Tatum Lockwood- Horton

Aleah Wallisch – ACCHS

Jill Holwick — McLouth

Boys

1st Team

Jaxson Pope — McLouth

Abe Siebenmorgan — MHMA

Tayshawn Barfield — McLouth

Avery Gatzemeyer — Valley Falls

Tucker Smith — ACCHS

2nd Team

Connor Gibson — Pleasant Ridge

Ryan Feldkamp — JCN

Jack Caudle — MHMA

Tyler Lockhart — Valley Falls

Nathan Hawk — Valley Falls

Honorable Mention

Justin Johnston – Pleasant Ridge

Joel Kennedy – Jackson Heights

James Kramer – JCN

Brayden Hast – Oskaloosa

Trey Lockwood – Horton

Taylor Folsom – MHMA

Matt Kuglin — McLouth

Kieran Courter – ACCHS

Diego Cervantez — Valley Falls

