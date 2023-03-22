Several local coaches and players will be competing in the 37th Northeast Kansas High School All-Star Weekend Sunday at Highland Community College.
The volleyball game will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25th. The girls' and boys' basketball games will be held on Sunday, March 27th. The girls play at 1:00 p.m. and the boys tip-off at 3:00 p.m. Both of their rosters have also been attached.
Atchison Head Coach Pat Battle will be coaching one of the boy's teams in the second on Sunday.
"It is an honor and a great opportunity to be around the best-graduating seniors in NE Kansas," Battle said. "I'm humbled by this chance and I'm very appreciative of the opportunities that Highland Community College has provided by hosting this game over the years. It will also be fun to Coach Raef and Jesse one more time. They have been great contributors to the success that Atchison High school has had these past few years."
Atchison County Community High School Head Coach Austin Eckert will be leading one of the girls' teams as well.
Eckert is glad he will be able to coach the senior trio of Addison Schletzbaum, Natalie Nitz, and Aleah Wallisch one last time.
"Addison, Aleah, and Nat have meant so much to this program and have done a lot for this community," Eckert said. "I’m excited to see them play together one last time and play with the best of the best from our surrounding area."
Navy Team
Head Coach: Austin Eckert, Atchison County Community H.S.
Assistant Coach: Mike Eckert, Atchison County Community H.S.
1. Natalie Nitz, 5-3 Guard, Atchison County Community H.S.
2. Kanyon Olberding, 5-11 Guard, Jackson Heights H.S.
3. Kaylee Thompson, 5-10 Forward, Jackson Heights H.S.
4. Megan Beier, 5-7 Guard, Linn H.S.
5. Addison Schletzbaum, 5-10 Guard, Atchison County Community H.S.
6. Paityn Engemann, 5-3 Guard, Troy H.S.
7. Darcy Lierz, 5-8 Guard, Hiawatha H.S.
8. Mary Lukert, 5-8 Guard, Sabetha H.S.
9. Claire Jobbins, 5-7 Guard, Jefferson County North H.S.
10. Tiara Dodd, 5-8 Guard, Holton H.S.
11. Aleah Wallisch, 6-0 Forward, Atchison County Community H.S.
12. Caidence Brune, 5-5 Guard, Riverside H.S.
Gold Team
Head Coach: Perry Smith, Doniphan West H.S.
Assistant Coach:
1. Claire Cole, 5-6 Guard, Doniphan West H.S.
2. Kyra Johnson, 5-9 Forward, Doniphan West H.S.
3. Avery Weathersbee, 5-8 Forward, Doniphan West H.S.
4. Sophia Bott, 5-6 Guard, Linn H.S.
5. Claire Beikman, 5-10 Forward, Linn H.S.
6. Jessica Gruber, 5-9 Forward, Sabetha H.S.
7. Addy Holthaus, 5-10 Guard/Forward, Nemaha Central H.S.
8. Ella Larkin, 5-9 Guard/Forward, Nemaha Central H.S.
9. Lena Haverkamp, 5-7 Guard, Centralia H.S.
10. Massey Holle, 6-0 Forward, Hanover H.S.
11. Hannah Kocour, 5-9 Forward, Maur Hill Mounty Academy
Navy Team
Head Coach: Pat Battle, Atchison H.S.
Assistant Coach: Mark May and Christian Arnold, Atchison H.S.
1. Ashton Rockey, 5-9 Guard, Hiawatha H.S.
2. Isaac Detweiler, 5-11 Guard, Axtell H.S.
3. Reagan Hartman, 6-0 Guard, Troy H.S.
4. Raef Bowen, 5-10 Guard, Atchison H.S.
5. Keller Hurla, 6-1 Guard, St. Mary’s H.S.
6. Jacob Carls, 6-2 Forward, Wetmore H.S.
7. Davis Rokey, 6-7 Forward, Sabetha H.S.
8. Jack Lauer, 6-2 Guard, Marysville H.S.
9. Wade Leonard, 5-10 Guard, Nemaha Central H.S.
10. Zac Fisher, 6-1 Forward, Onaga H.S.
11. Blake Fowler, 5-11 Guard, Jefferson County North H.S.
12. Todrick Duncan, 5-11 Guard, Riverside H.S.
13. Jesse Greenly, 5-10 Forward, Atchison H.S.
Gold Team
Head Coach: Blake Fronce, Blue Valley H.S.
Assistant Coach: Matt Prather, Blue Valley H.S.
1. Jaylyn Pleasant, 5-10 Guard, Blue Valley H.S.
2. Troy Heiman, 6-3 Guard, Silver Lake H.S.
3. Matt Garber, 6-2 Guard, Sabetha H.S.
4. Trenton Kimmi, 6-1 Forward, Atchison County Community H.S.
5. Ryan Stevens, 6-0 Guard, Blue Valley H.S.
6. Tyson Snyder, 6-2 Guard, Holton H.S.
7. Kamryn Kaniper, 6-4 Guard, Perry-LeCompton H.S.
8. Parrish Beagle, Maur Hill – Mount Academy
9. Rhett Williams, 6-4 Forward, Marysville H.S.
10. Jude Williams, 6-3 Forward, Jackson Heights H.S.
11. Aidan Webb, 5-10 Guard, Pleasant Ridge H.S.
12. Preston Ross, 6-4 Forward, Royal Valley H.S.
13. Trenton Talley, 6-0 Guard, Centralia H.S.
Navy Team
Head Coach: David Schuler, Jefferson County North H.S.
Assistant Coach: Kymee Noll and Kylie Stutz, Jefferson County North H.S.
1. Kyra Johnson, Setter, Doniphan West H.S.
2. Avery Weathersbee, Outside Hitter, Doniphan West H.S.
3. Macy Thompson, Middle Hitter, Jefferson County North H.S.
4. Claire Jobbins, Libero/Defensive Specialist, Jefferson County North H.S.
5. Audrey Bell, Setter/Middle Hitter, Jefferson County North H.S.
6. Taya Smith, Outside Hitter/RH, Valley Heights H.S.
7. Reagan Becker, Outside Hitter, Centralia H.S.
8. Lena Haverkamp, Setter, Centralia H.S.
9. Jeslyn Coker, Outside Hitter, Marionville H.S. (MO)
10. Kanyon Olberding, Outside Hitter, Jackson Heights H.S.
11. Kaylee Thompson, Outside Hitter, Jackson Heights H.S.
Gold Team
Head Coach: Melissa Holle, Hanover H.S.
Assistant Coach: Becky Bruna, Hanover H.S.
1. Sophia Bott, Setter, Linn H.S.
2. Keala Wilson, Setter/Outside Hitter, Ell-Saline H.S.
3. Massey Holle, Middle Hitter, Hanover H.S.
4. Samantha Nordhus, Defensive Specialist/RH, Nemaha Central H.S.
5. Addyson Holthaus, Outside Hitter, Nemaha Central H.S.
6. Ella Thalmann, Middle Hitter, Linn H.S.
7. Megan Beier, Outside Hitter, Linn H.S.
8. Mary Lukert, Outside Hitter, Sabetha H.S.
9. Jessica Gruber, Middle Hitter, Sabetha H.S.
10. Jaidyn Johnson, Outside Hitter, Troy H.S.
11. Elise Curry, Setter/Defensive Specialist, Shawnee Heights H.S.
