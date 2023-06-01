Northeast Kansas baseball and softball all league results Atchison Globe Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2023 NEKL Baseball All-League TeamPitchersZac Evans - Valley FallsNate Herken - Pleasant RidgeJackson Maley - Pleasant RidgeTrenten Van Houtan - OskaloosaCatcherBarrett Heston - OskaloosaInfieldersKreyton Bauerle - ACCHSDylan Cervantez - Valley FallsAustin Green - Pleasant RidgeWyatt Schwinn - Pleasant RidgeOutfieldersLucas Beying - Pleasant RidgeAdam Caudle - Maur HillMason Ewert - Pleasant RidgeGunner Rockhold - OskaloosaUtility/DHParrish Beagle - Maur HillHonorable MentionGannon Becker - HortonWyatt Burk - JCNTrenton Dale - McLouthDrake Duncan - Pleasant RidgeHayden Kearney - Valley FallsTim Kilcoyne-Ball - Maur HillBricen Lee - ACCHSCoy Perry - Oskaloosa2023 NEKL Softball All-League TeamPitchersCorissa Bandel - McLouthDani Lee - McLouthElizabeth Subelka - JCNCatcherRenay Myers - Valley FallsInfieldersMarissa Caray - McLouthJillian Holwick - McLouthBaylee Kern - Pleasant RidgeKorie Kirkwood - Valley FallsLydia Turner - OskaloosaOutfieldersCresinda Bandel - McLouthMya King - OskaloosaKelsi Ko - Pleasant RidgeSomer Wyatt - OskaloosaUtility/DHAnna Patz - McLouthHonorable MentionKenzie Bauerle - ACCHSLauren Brown - Valley FallsKennadi Hernandez - JCNElizabeth Holloway - McLouthOlivia Marsh - OskaloosaJordan Piche - Pleasant Ridge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News AP-Scorecard AP News Summary at 8:06 p.m. EDT AP Business SummaryBrief at 8:03 p.m. EDT AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:55 p.m. EDT Sports Betting Line New details of Jeffrey Epstein's death and the frantic aftermath revealed in records obtained by AP Nova Scotia wildfires grow, prompt air quality warnings as far south as Virginia SEC to play 8-game conference football schedule in 2024; long-term model still TBD Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHilligoss shoes rebounding after fireAllegations of dangerous drug possession leads to couple's arrestLane, Rex L. 1954-2023Tuskegee Airmen Flyover Coming to Atchison on June 10thPolice Report, week of Friday, June 2, 2023Hiawatha city administrator arrested following traffic incident in Belton, Mo.Rushville man jailed after Platte County, Missouri fatalityKuhnert Jr., Lawrence T. 1929-2023Atchison man gets prison time for gunplay in LeavenworthHiner, David A. 1945-2023 Images Videos CommentedShisler, Terry L. 1952-2023 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
