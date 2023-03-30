Atchison County Community High School senior and all-time three point leader Natalie Nitz signed her letter of intent Wednesday to continue her basketball career at Bethany College.
Nitz said this is a goal she has wanted to achieve since she was a little girl learning how to play the sport for the first time.
"This is something I’ve been wanting to do since I was little playing on eight foot rims," Nitz said. "I have worked extremely hard on and off the court, by myself, practice, summer workouts I was always there. Being able to finally say that all that hard work that I put in is finally paying off feels so surreal."
Ntiz finished her career with the program as the third all-time scoring leader and second leader in assists.
Nitz credits much her monumental success to Head Coach Austin Eckert for allowing her to get significantly extra time shooting and practicing in the gym.
"All those extras shots before and after practice, those Sunday morning open gyms have put me in the position I'm now," Ntiz said. Coach Eckert allowed me to get into the gym whenever I wanted and not a lot of high school coaches do that."
Ntiz said she felt welcomed by the Swedes right from the first phone call she had with Head coach of the program Keith Ferguson.
"They were so welcoming and personable. They not only wanted me for my athleticism but also for who I' m off the court," Nitz said ."When I went on a visit to Bethany I was welcomed with open arms by admissions, professors, and the coaches. Bethany will be my home away from home."
Nitz said Ferguson's lack of apprehension about her height also played a large role in Bethany being her finally choice.
"Coach Ferguson told me on my first visit that he didn’t care that I was only 5’2 because I could do the same as every other guard," Nitz said. "That truly stood out to me. The Elementary Education Department professors have been phenomenal with helping me with my academic future."
