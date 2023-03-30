Nitz

Senior Natalie Nitz signs with Bethany College in front of family, friends and coaches at Atchison County Community High School. 

 Submitted by Addison Schletzbaum

Atchison County Community High School senior and all-time three point leader Natalie Nitz signed her letter of intent Wednesday to continue her basketball career at Bethany College.

Nitz said this is a goal she has wanted to achieve since she was a little girl learning how to play the sport for the first time.