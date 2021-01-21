The Maur Hill-Mount Academy wrestling program marked another spot in growth Thursday by hosting it's second mixer in a week with at least seven teams at both mixers.
Coach Craig Handke said being able to get that many teams together during the Covid year is great to see.
"Everybody is in the same boat especially this year and we just want to see wrestling," Handke said. "It's fun to see where it is now as opposed to a few years ago where we had like maybe four teams."
Handke said these events are intense but also show how close wrestlers and wrestling coaches in the area.
"Everyone gets along and it's all about wrestling," Handke said. "Even though we're supposed to be rivals, wrestlers are a small fraternity and we help each other out."
Handke said his young guys impressed him on the night as the upperclassmen are still working on certain aspects for what will be a unique and challenging postseason that starts February 5.
"I probably took more out of my young guys tonight," Handke said. "The older guys are trying to fine tune stuff for the postseason which is going to be a booger this year but you can see stuff clicking for the young guys."
Atchison County Community High School coach Corey Thomas said he put his team through a tough week of practice as the postseason approaches and isn't too concerned with some out of character defeats on the night.
I thought out guys for the most part competed hard," Thomas said. "We were pretty sore from two-a-days this week and you could tell because we lost some matches we wouldn't usually lose, but I'd rather lose now than in a couple weeks in the postseason."
