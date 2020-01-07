EFFINGHAM —Tuesday night was another lesion for the young and talented Atchison County Community girls basketball team.
The Lady Tigers fought hard against one of the better teams in the conference in the Horton Chargers, but ultimately came up short and lost 45-38.
Coach Mike Eckert said his team just committed too many mental errors at critical points in the second half.
“We’ll have times where one or two girls won’t know what we’re doing even though we just left the huddle,” Eckert said. “I don’t know where our heads are at but it’s not quite there. We just gave up some easy stuff.”
Tigers allowed a 5-0 by the Chargers to start the third quarter to lead 31-26 and that lead was never relinquished even though game was close most of the half.
Eckert also said his was out played on the boards against a Horton team that is talented down low.
“They rebound the heck out of the ball and we didn’t do a very good job of that,” Eckert said.
Eckert did give credit to freshman Aleah Wallisch who led the team in points with 13 on the night.
“She did a very good job of battling all night long,” Eckert said.
Freshman Natalie Nitz was second on the team in points with 12 while fellow freshman Addison Schletzbaum added 11.
Eckert said the game is evidence his club is getting closer to top of the conference but just isn’t quiet there yet.
“That is one of the better teams in the league,” Eckert said. “If we would’ve done a few more things better we could’ve made it a nail biter but we just didn’t get to that point. Every time out there we’re getting better and we see times where we’re playing really good basketball.”
