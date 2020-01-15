The Atchison County Community High School girls basketball team survived a grind-it-out affair Tuesday night against rival Maur Hill-Mount Academy by a score of 35-34.
Coach Mike Eckert said having this type of gut check win will help his team down the line this season.
"These kids will be able to draw from that game in the future,"Eckert said. "Not everything went our way and we had to overcome a little adversity."
The Tigers looked like they were ready to blow the Ravens out of the building early on with a hot start shooting wise that gave them a 8-0 lead in the first quarter.
ACCHS eventually cooled off offensively and MHMA tied the game at 20-20 late in the third quarter before the Tigers ultimately took a 23-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
The final quarter was the most eventful one of the night with each team finding some rhythm offensively and trading baskets back and forth.
ACCHS Senior Sarah Kimmi hit a three pointer with under two minutes left that put the lead at 35-29.
The Ravens did have a chance to tie the game at the line with just 5.2 seconds left, but the second attempt hit the rim and senior Tiger Addison Schletzbaum grabbed the rebound and dribbled the ball out to burn the final few seconds remaining.
Schletzbaum also led the team with 11 points on the night and continues to step up as a young leader for ACCHS.
"She's a great athlete and she is becoming a really good basketball player," Eckert said. "She's doing some things in the court we've never had in our gym before."
Raven coach Luke Noll said he was proud of the way his team fought despite losing the game.
"We put ourselves in a hole a little bit early but we did do a good job of digging out of it," Noll said. "I thought we played hard and had good energy."
Junior Madison Folsom led the Ravens with 14 points on the night.
