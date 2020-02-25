The Atchison County Community High School girls team wrapped up regular season play Tuesday with a 51-36 win over Maur Hill-Mount Academy that also clinched a home game in the first round of Sub-State next Tuesday night.
Coach Mike Eckert said this was a good atmosphere and test for a team made up of mostly freshmen.
“It’s a great experience for our young kids,” Eckert said. “If we win we’ll be at home and if we lose we’ll be on the road.”
Eckert said his young team was able to pass the test.
“To know what was on the line and to play like we did was great,” Eckert said. “We played a really solid game all the way through and didn’t allow them to do what they wanted offensively.”
The Tigers had three players in double figures on the night with freshman Natalie Nitz leading the way with 14.
Freshman Aleah Wallisch was second with 13 and freshman Addison Schletzbaum had 11.
Wallisch said the Tigers have done a good job of continuing to grow as a group through the season.
“We’ve come a long way,” Wallisch said. “We have grown together really well as a young team.”
Wallisch said the jump to the high school level has been surreal for her as well.
“It’s a pretty cool experience to play varsity as a freshman,” Wallisch said. “It’s a lot different than junior high for sure and really helped my game.”
Eckert said this whole season of tough competition will pay off for the group down the line.
“Every night is a learning experience for us and we just get better and better,” Eckert said. “It’s going to pay dividends down the road for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.