Winchester — The Jefferson County North girls took Atchison County Community High School’s best shot in the first quarter before ultimately running away to keep its record perfect by a score of 53-19 Tuesday in Winchester.
The Chargers only led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter where their coach Steve Noll said his team was kind of lacking energy offensively.
“Were just pretty stagnant,” Noll said. “We hit a couple outside shots early and we just decided to settle after that.”
Noll said the key was when his team decided to attack the rim.
“Once we decided we wanted to attack the basket I think it really picked it up for us,” “We started to run some offense it finally put us into a grove.”
Jefferson County North senior and Missouri Western signee Josie Weishaar led the team 18 points despite not scoring the first quarter. Senior Madison Vaught was second with 13.
Noll did highlight the effort his team had on defense.
“I thought our man defense looked really good for us tonight helping on their big girls,” Noll said. “Tonight was probably our best defensive effort as far as being able to play a little more full court pressure and we stayed out of foul trouble tonight and we hadn’t done that in earlier games.”
Tiger coach Mike Eckert said his girls were able to hit from the outside early but couldn’t execute the offense when needed.
“We came out and made some shots that kept us in the ball game early but we were struggling to run the offense,”Eckert said. “We weren’t setting screens or getting a body on anybody to get people open.”
Eckert said his team expect better of themselves as the season progresses.
“We have some talent but we can’t accept to play that way,” “We have to play better, harder and we will.”
