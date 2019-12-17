Winchester — Jefferson County North a hard fought 66-56 victory over a scrappy and tough Atchison County Community High School that continues to improve with every game Tuesday night at Winchester.
The Chargers were able to force some turnovers and get into space where they want to be on the court after the Tigers slowed the game down for most of the first half.
“We picked up the intensity on defense a little bit and had a few more steals,” Assistant coach Jeff Hale said. “They kind of held us in check in the first half with that.”
“We like to run and when they do that kind of stuff it slows us down,” Hale said. “I wouldn’t say we’re as good in the half court offense as we are at getting out in transition.”
Hale said the start his team had in the third quarter was difference in the contest.
“I think that first couple minutes we kind of went on a little run there with the defense,” Hale said. “We preach defense leads to offense when we get steals in transition.”
The Chargers were led in scoring by Emmett Jobbins and Lawrence Pollard who both had 16 on the night.
Hale gave credit to job first year Tiger coach Troy Hoffman has done early on.
“Coach Hoffman has them playing really well,” Hale said. “They’re a really long and athletic team.”
Hoffman said he likes how his team continues to trend in the right direction each game.
“We’re taking a step forward every game,” Hoffman said. “I think we’re getting to the point where we’re approaching a complete game.”
Tucker Smith led ACCHS in scoring with 17 on the night.
