Breyton Hewitt won his second straight State Championship in Powerlifting at the 2A State Powerlifting meet in Horton. Hewitt's title last season was at the 156 weight class and this year he made the jump to 172.
Hewitt also won Heavyweight Lifter of the year for having the top power ratio.
"Breyton is extremely motivated in the weight room during his weights class and then showing up after school to also lift," Head Coach Paul Courter said. "Breyton has seen his biggest improvement in his Squat by increasing it by over 120 this past year. I am extremely proud of Breyton and his work ethic in the weight room, and I hope others can look to him as an example for strength training."
The Tigers had success from other competitors in attendance.
Rose Depoy finished fourth overall in her weight class thanks to placing first in Bench, sixth in Squat, and fourth in Clean.
Depoy also broke the school record in bench for a sophomore which is a record she already held.
Abrie Handke placed third overall in her weight class during her first season ever competing in powerlifting.
Courter said he hopes others take notice of the benefits lifting in the weight room can have.
"I'm pleased with how everyone competed this year, and I hope others see the value of strength training for other sports I'm super proud of these athletes for showing up and competing," Courter said.
