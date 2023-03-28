ACCHS

Breyton Hewitt won his second straight State Championship in Powerlifting at the 2A State Powerlifting meet in Horton. Hewitt's title last season was at the 156 weight class and this year he made the jump to 172. 

 Submitted photo

Atchison County Community High School's Breyton Hewitt captured yet another State Championship in powerlifting at the 2A State Powerlifting meet in Horton.

Hewitt already took home gold last season at the 156 class, but this time he went up to weight classes to 172 where he took first in bench, squat, and clean.