The pair of Atchison Community High School cross country runners competed in state Saturday at Victoria, Kansas with Sophomore Haeden Forbes bringing home some hardware.
Forbes finished 18th with a time of 17.12 and sophomore Logan Rose finished 45th with a time of 18.11.
Coach Chris Caplinger said Saturday was the best he'd seen Forbes this season.
"Haeden ran his best race of the year," Caplinger said. "He started fast and maintained the pace throughout the race. From the way he was running in practices the week before I expected a good performance."
Caplinger said he was proud of how Rose ran despite having a rough start to the race.
"He just didn’t start as fast and got boxed in behind the main crowd for too long," Caplinger said. "He did a nice job competing throughout the race trying to work his way back toward the front."
Caplinger said he looks forward to a bright future for both Tiger runners.
"Both young men represented themselves and their school well and I look forward to seeing what they and their teammates can do next year," Caplinger said.
