EFFINGHAM — The Atchison County girls basketball team faced a tough challenge on Friday night against the Jackson Heights Cobras, and it overcame them in Effingham.
The visitors’ zone defense and consistent double and triple-team pressure on everything the home side brought to the court on the offensive side resulted in a lopsided score against the Tigers of 50-20.
The Tigers had no real opportunities against the Cobras on defense, fighting desperately to stay in the game, but they encountered setbacks in the second quarter before falling far behind in the third. Coach Mike Eckert said his side struggled with exploiting the few opportunities they had.
“Those girls are all seniors. There’s a great learning experience here,” Eckert said. “Our girls just need to learn how to play that game. Their post players were strong and physical. Their press is disciplined. We’d break the press really good and then just get out of whack.”
The first quarter set the stage for trouble, with Atchison County managing only one point on a free throw by freshman Natalie Nitz, against 17 for the Cobras, after Nitz was fouled on a three-point attempt. The Tigers showed more life in the second quarter, their most productive of the game, with three point shots made by freshman Addison Schletzbaum and senior Sarah Kimmi.
Nitz contributed more offense inside and from the free-throw line, but the Cobras otherwise held the Tigers to 10. Schletzbaum led the offense overall with 9 points, while Nitz had 8. Aside from Kimmi’s three point shot in the second quarter, the Cobras blanked the Tigers offensively.
“We played pretty good in the second quarter,” Eckert said. “We came out in the third quarter and just got mixed up. We were tentative in the third quarter, just couldn’t find success on offense.”
The Atchison County Tigers, now 1-3, will be hitting the road for Winchester on Tuesday to face the Chargers of Jefferson County North High School. Events are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m; the girls varsity team will likely hit the floor at around 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.