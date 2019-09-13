Legendary wrestling coach John Flores was inducted into the Atchison County Community High School Friday night.
Flores had a long and prolific coaching career with the Tigers from 1997-2017, along with being Director of Athletics 2007-2011.
Flores coached two state championship teams in 2000 and 2001 and a third place state team in 2003.
He put together eight Big Seven league championships, nine regional championships and five undefeated seasons.
He coached 131 state qualifiers and had 57 wrestlers medal at state.
In addition, Flores also spent twenty years in the classroom as a teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.