WINCHESTER — Jefferson County North made short work of Atchison County Community High School for the second time this season.
The Chargers went on a 21-2 run in the first half that effectively ended the game and led to a 63-37 win Friday night in the semifinal round of the Jefferson County North Basketball Tournament.
JCN did find itself down 8-4 at one point in the first quarter, but eventually overwhelmed ACCHS with defense, points in transition and senior Josie Weishaar’s second double-double of the season.
Coach Steven Noll said his team adjusted their defensive strategy after the Tigers took the lead and the change payed off.
“We were playing them full court man on defense and we weren’t doing much out off that,” Noll said. “Once we went off that and just went straight man I thought that’s when it changed for us. We went back and were set up on defense and got better pressure.”
ACCHS coach Mike Eckert said having the amount of turnovers his team had in the first half against Weishaar and the Chargers is asking for trouble.
“You get her in the open court and we can’t stay in front of that,” Eckert said. “You can’t turn it over and the second quarter we turned it over a lot.”
Weishaar said her team feeds off the momentum they get from points in transition off of turnovers.
“It gets us pumped up and the energy going,” Weishaar said. “We all get hyped and excited for each other.”
Weishaar finished with 28 points and a season-high in rebounds with 12.
JCN out rebounded ACCHS on the glass 29-22 in the game.
Noll said winning on the boards was something they had been stressing to improve on.
“I thought Josie crashed the boards on the offensive end pretty good and I thought we blocked out good,” Noll said. “We haven’t had games where we’ve done that and I thought we focused a little more on that and it showed off tonight.”
The Chargers will have to continue to compete on the boards in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday when they take on Perry Lecompton, who has a couple kids over six foot on the team.
“They’ve got some size, length and some athletes there,”Noll said. “It’ll be a little different from what we’ve seen, but playing someone out of the league will be good for us.”
Junior Kinsey Schneider was second on JCN for points with 14 on the night.
Tiger freshman Aleah Wallisch led them with 15 points and Eckert said they need to run the offense through her more.
“Second half we were really hammering it inside to Wallisch and she responded,” Eckert said. “We need to play through her more.”
ACCHS will play Oskaloosa in the third place game 3 p.m. Saturday.
