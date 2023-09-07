Week two of high school football will feature a match-up between two of the more impressive teams in the Northeast Kansas League going head-to-head.
Jefferson County North defeated Pleasant Ridge 62-0 in their home opener while Atchison County Community High School decisively beat Valley Falls 48-12.
Each head coach expects the match-up to be a competitive contest with how both experienced teams performed in week one.
"JCN returns a lot of talent from last year's squad," Tiger Head Coach Kody Tegtmeier said. "Solid size up front and athletes all over the field. They are also very well coached."
Charger Head Coach Jeff Schneider pointed out that facing a program with a new head coach this early in a season is its own challenge.
"It's a tough prep early in the year against a brand new coach," Schneider said. "You don't know the tendencies and he's going to keep installing stuff into his playbook as the weeks progress."
Perhaps the biggest strength of both these squads is their ability and experience up front on both sides of the ball.
"I always feel like your play up front on both sides of the ball is just tone setters," Schneider said. "If you can't play well in those positions it doesn't make a difference on what happens with some of the others. It's going to be a good test for both of us."
Tegtmeier echoed the same sentiment of how important controlling the line of scrimmage is in the matchup.
"Offensively we need to take care of the ball, be very physical up front, and control the pace of the game, "Tegtmeier said. "We did a great job of finishing drives last week after the first quarter. We look to continue to punch drives into the end zone."
The Tigers won the previous meeting 14-6 last season on their way to claiming the program's second consecutive league title.
"They are two-time defending league champions so they have kids who have played winning football the last couple of years," Schneider said.
