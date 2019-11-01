Atchison County Community High School senior Victoria Caplinger and Atchison senior Adalynn Collins are both set compete in State cross country Saturday at Wamego Country Club. Checkout the next issue of the Globe and Atchisonglobenow to see how each competitor does in their individual runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.