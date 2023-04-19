Atchison County Community High School senior Kreyton Bauerle signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at the University of Saint Mary Wednesday in Effingham.
Bauerle said this goal has been a long-time aspiration for a number of years.
"This has really just been my dream ever since I started playing basketball," Bauerle said. "Just to have the opportunity to keep playing the game after high school is really awesome."
The future Spire has been a key part of the Tiger basketball program throughout his career, including averaging 12 points per game and knocking down 56 three-pointers his his season.
Bauerle gave credit to both of the head coaches he's had during his high school career.
"Coach Troy Hoffman was a great coach to me as a freshman and taught me a lot of stuff as an athlete and person," "Coach Taylor Smith comes in and his first ever year as a head coach, and the trust we had in each other was pretty good."
Smith said he is proud of Bauerle for achieving his goal and is confident he'll find his spot at the college level.
"He's definitely put in the work from when he was younger to now and I'm really excited for him," Smith said. "He's the type of guy that he'll do anything for you. If you tell him to play defense he'll do it and he can be a guy off the bench that can hit a few threes and be a really good role player."
Bauerle said the atmosphere of the campus and program made a big difference in his decision to commit there.
"When I was on my visit they put community first," Bauerle said. "I really like the atmosphere there because I care about the people around me not just playing basketball."
