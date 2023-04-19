Bauerle

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Atchison County Community High School senior Kreyton Bauerle signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at the University of Saint Mary Wednesday in Effingham. 

Bauerle said this goal has been a long-time aspiration for a number of years.