Atchison High School hosted the annual George Worley wrestling Invitational with the aforementioned former Atchison wrestling coach in attendance for the event.
The host school had four wrestlers place first and also placed second overall as a team with 134 points.
“All three of those guys had great matches today,” Redmen coach Ed Crouse said.
Senior Nick Funk took first at the 285 weight class with a win by way of pin over Oskaloosa’s Justin Miller.
“I think that might be one of the best heavyweight matches I’ve seen in a long time,” Crouse said. “That kid is a good wrestler and Nick gave him everything he could handle and more.”
Sophomore Archer Willis claimed first for the 113 weight class over Atchison County Community High School’s Landon Brown with a pin.
“For Archer to put him on his back as much as he did was a good measurement,” Crouse said. “That’s a good kid and I respect the heck out of that program.”
Another first place wrestler for Atchison on the day was sophomore Jake Rebant.
Rebant defeated Maur Hill-Mount Academy sophomore Patrick Madden in a thrilling match at the 138 weight class.
“Every day he shows me something new that makes me think that we’re going to see wonderful things from him,” Crouse said.
Freshman Ethan Watson took home first at 220 weight class.
“Everytime he steps on the mat he gets better,” Crouse said. “I cant wait to see what happens with him in the next few years.”
Crouse gave credit to all the other role players on the team that didn’t place but still contribute on a day-to-day basis in practice or meets.
“Those kids came in here and gave us everything they had,” Crouse said. “They helped us and without them we couldn’t have placed second like we did.”
Crouse highlighted the efforts of seniors like Ethan Piper, Ethan Snodgrass and Derek Booth.
“In years past, some seniors not on varsity would quit but they’ve stuck with it,” Crouse said.
The Ravens had a solid tournament with four wrestlers placing second and placed fifth as a team overall with 77 points.
Sophomore Patrick Madden took second at 138, senior Dylan Smith was second in 160, senior Will Madden was second in 195 and junior Samuel Underwood claimed second at 220.
“Everybody wrestled well and it’s about how I thought it would go,” MHMA coach Craig Handke said. “We saw some good competition this year.”
Three of the four Raven wrestlers lost to some of the more tougher competitors they will face this season and could meet them again later on.
“You always want to see those kids compete well against those guys,” Handke said. “Just about everyone we lost to we’ll get a chance to see again in regional play.”
The Tigers arguably had the best pound-for-pound showing on the day with three of their five competitors placing first along with a second and third place finishes.
Mason Scholz placed first in the 120 weight class. Colby Smith earned first place at the 145 weight class. Colton Scholz won first at the 152 weight class.
Brown was second at 113 and Gunnar Koontz was third at 160.
“We wrestled really well here,” Cody Kramer said. “I was really pleased and proud of our performance today.”
ACCHS finished third overall as a team with 97 points.
