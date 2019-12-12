Wrestlers of the Atchison County Tigers boys and girls teams competed on Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Jefferson West Mixer and Spring Hill Girls Mixer events. Here are the results:
Jefferson West Mixer
- Landon Brown, 113, went 2-0, pinning Marhsall Cowan of Jefferson West and Brady Cook of the Silver Lake Eagles.
- Bricen Lee, 132, went 2-1, losing to Justin Rakestraw of the Eagles, pinning Coy Dewilde of the Perry-Lecompton Hawks and winning by fall over Caleb Taylor of the Eagles.
- Tiler Hewitt, 138, went 0-2, losing by decision to Kai Allen of the Eagles and losing an exhibition to Colby Smith of Atchison County.
- Colby Smith, 145, went 2-0, winning by decision over Allen, and by decision over Hewitt.
- Conner Simmers, 152, went 0-2, losing to Evan Davis of Jefferson West and losing an exhibition by fall to Colton Scholz of Atchison County.
- Colton Scholz, 152, went 2-0, winning by decision over Davis, and winning by fall over Simmers.
- Gunner Koontz, 160, went 1-1, winning by fall over Keaton Shelman of Jefferson West, and losing by decision (5-7) to Preston Gillen of the Eagles.
Spring Hill Girls Mixer
- Lilian White, 191, went 0-2, losing by fall to Synai Aleman of the JC Harmon Hawks, and losing by fall to Mersadie Roof of Fort Scott.
- Drucilla Longbrake, 235, went 2-0, winning by fall over Dajia Anderson of the Washburn Rural Junior Blues, and winning by fall over Molly Peterson of the Junior Blues.
The Atchison County Tigers wrestling squad will next compete at the Onaga Wrestling Tournament, with events beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at 500 High St. in Onaga. For more information, call 785-889-4251.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.