Winchester — Atchison County Community High School escaped with an exhilarating 50-46 victory over Cornerstone in the first round of the Jefferson County North Basketball Tournament despite not playing well for a number of stretches Monday night.
Coach Mike Eckert said winning when the girls don’t play their best is a solid learning experience.
“We had really good practices and thought we were going to play really good tonight,” Eckert said. “At times we did play well, but then all that pent up energy and nerves with young kids showed and we made a lot mistakes in that first half. We should’ve been up 15 at halftime, but it’s a good learning experience for sure.”
Freshman Addison Schletzbaum was sensational most the night with a game-high 22 points, including four threes.
“She’s a pretty gifted athlete,” Eckert said. “She makes plays a lot of girls don’t make. We want her to be a little bit more aggressive to basket because we feel like she can be really good going to the rim.”
Schletzbaum did indeed attack the rim when the Tigers needed it most.
ACCHS trailed 46-45 in the final minute and Schletzbaum’s shot wasn’t hitting in the second half, so the freshman cut to the basket from the right corner for a feed from fellow freshman Aleah Wallisch for bucket to put the Tigers up by one.
Schletzbaum said she has been crafting her offensive game during recent practices.
“I was feeling really good,” Schletzbaum said. “I’ve been focusing on getting my individual attacks and finishing at the rim the past couple weeks.
The Saints air-balled a chance to take the lead on the next possession and the Tigers would hold on for the clutch win.
Another young Tiger came up huge late in the game, with Natalie Nitz scoring five consecutive points after Cornerstone had gone on an 11-0 run to take a 45-40 lead with under four minutes to play.
Nitz hit a three and grabbed a steal for another bucket to tie the game and bring some life back into the Tigers.
Nitz had been dealing with foul trouble most the game and spent much of the first half on the bench because of that.
Eckert said not having her out on the court does hurt the team.
“She’s just tough as nails,” Eckert said. “She battles and sometimes she gets in foul trouble because she just doesn’t give up on a play. She runs the show and it hurts when she isn’t out there.”
ACCHS will face Jefferson County North in the second round of the tournament 7:30 p.m. Friday.
