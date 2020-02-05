EFFINGHAM — The freshman corps of the Atchison County girls basketball team has come alive, and the new blood led the way in dispatching the visiting Oskaloosa Bears on Tuesday night in Effingham.
Six-foot-tall Aleah Wallisch, likely to be a physical presence on the courts of the Eastern Kansas League for the rest of her career, secured 14 points for the home side in this first-of-February victory, 41-35. She saw the most success in the first quarter, feeding the ball into the basket in a mechanical series of four shots from the floor. This set to pace for offensive momentum that was essential to keeping up with Oskie as the Tigers didn’t secure any lasting advantage throughout the first half. They headed to the lockers tied up at 16.
Wallisch said the team is now fully adapted to play at the varsity level under Head Coach Mike Eckert, and that she is able to count on her teammates to attack the opposing side and set up offensive opportunities.
“We’ve gotten a lot more confident,” she said. “I’ve been getting really good looks inside, and my guards have really been putting in the effort for me.”
The team made adjustments in the third quarter, with freshmen Natalie Nitz and Addison Schletzbaum, who each had 8 points on the night, showing efficiency in sinking three-point shots to allow Wallisch and junior Meagan Pitts to lead the drive inside, where Atchison County had a distinct advantage. The team largely avoided offensive miscues throughout the evening and ultimately headed into the final minutes of play after doubling up on their first half, the score at 33-22.
“We’re getting better,” Eckert said. “There’s some nights where we have had issues with turnovers, but we’ve stayed focused, and I just feel like we’ve done a good job handling the ball.”
Oskie didn’t go down easy, and Nitz in particular found herself fouled a few times in the fourth quarter, ultimately tacking on 2 points from the line, while retaining possession for the Tigers under pressure. Where there might have been jitters earlier on, the Tigers dialed in and secured the victory.
“She’s just tough,” Eckert said of Nitz. “She’s our head, and heart and soul girl. She’s a fighter; every possession, she plays hard, she gives it everything she’s got. And, we’re really with the way Nat’s playing.”
Atchison County, 8-6, hits the road on Friday to face Pleasant Ridge. Girls tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Easton.
