Atchison County Community High School Tigers fell to Nemaha Central 48-0; that was closer than the score indicated.
The Tigers (2-2) were stopped on fourth down three separate times by the Thunder (2-2).
Each turnover on downs was within one yard of successfully moving the drive along, but the Tigers could not find the extra yardage.
Head coach of the Tigers, Paul Courter believed the difference between his team and Nemaha was the ability to move the chains.
“They were able to make the first downs when it mattered,” Courter said.
The scoring for the Thunder started with a long read option play in the first quarter. Quarterback Zac Kramer kept the option play and took it for the 66 yard touchdown.
“We came out and we played good defense, but we couldn’t get away from the big play,” Courter said.
The Tigers offense never found the endzone, but Courter explained that they have to keep moving forward.
“We told them, ‘think about it for a minute, but quickly get over it and its onto next week’,”Courter said.
