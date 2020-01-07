EFFINGHAM — Back and forth they went.
Atchison County Community High School and Horton traded buckets in the final minutes of game that ended with the Chargers just edging out the Tigers in 50-47 win.
Coach Troy Hoffman said his team is still growing and doesn’t always make the right decisions in tough and adverse situations on the court.
“I believe in my kids but they’ll have breakdowns,” Hoffman said. “Sometimes you resort back to bad habits in tough situations that you haven’t been in that much before.”
ACCHS did fight back from a 35-25 deficit late in the third quarter thanks in large part to senior Tucker Smith’s 29 point performance.
“He was tremendous,” Hoffman said. “I only took him out once in the first half and he ended playing entire second half. That is a testament to him that he was still able to play at that level.”
Smith scored a majority of the buckets for the Tigers down the stretch and almost hit a three point shot at the buzzer that would’ve sent the game into overtime before the ball bounced off the rim ending the Tiger comeback attempt.
Hoffman said he hopes a crushing loss like this one can help pull the team off the mat and respond in the right way.
“I’ve done this enough that I know that you have to hit total rock bottom before you can start coming back up,” Hoffman said. “Maybe this is our rock bottom. We’ve just have to get better and go from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.