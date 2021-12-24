Katy Harris has impressively built two of the better careers in the history of both the Atchison basketball and volleyball programs.
She’s seen significant playing time and excelled at the varsity level since her freshman year in both sports.
Harris has lettered in volleyball, basketball, and soccer every season she has played.
Sports have been an integral part of the senior’s life and helped shape her.
“I would say sports is pretty much my whole life,” Harris said. “That’s all I ever do, and without them, I wouldn’t be who I am. I’ve been playing sports my whole life.”
Sports have also been a consistent connective tissue throughout the Harris family.
“It’s brought me really close to my family,” Harris said. “We’re really into sports, and it’s always a topic we talk about, and it brings us closer.”
Harris has been coached by her mother Liz Harris in volleyball for pretty much her whole life. That’s been both a challenge and a blessing.
“I’m not going to lie; sometimes it’s really been up and down, but I’m glad she’s been my coach,” Harris said. “She can really give it to me straight without having to filter anything, and she’s not afraid to bench me. I obviously learn from that stuff when she does bench me.”
Harris said the tough coaching from her mother has benefited her throughout her career and will continue to her if she plays at the next level.
“Her pushing me to be better than I am has just made me better especially if I go to the next level,” Harris said. “I’ll have all this experience of a coach who has pushed me.”
Coach Liz Harris was the Head Coach for Atchison volleyball for 20 years before announcing her retirement recently. Harris said she did want to help both of her daughters Katy and Winny be thicker-skinned from her coaching.
“Sometimes I was harder on them, and they had to behave a little bit different because their mom was the coach,” Coach Harris said. “I think they handled it pretty well. We tried to leave volleyball at school and didn’t talk about it at home.”
The tough love clearly paid off as Winny and Katy both earned 1,000 career kills, and Winny is currently playing at Emporia State.
Coach Harris said being able to spend time and build memories with both of her daughters that many mothers don’t have the opportunity to has been a blessing.
“It was really a joy to be able to coach them,” Coach Harris said. “I’ve had a ton of wonderful girls throughout the years on my teams, but it was obviously nice to spend so much time with my daughters when a lot of moms don’t get to spend the hours with them.”
The two daughters’ relationship wasn’t always rosy on the court as well.
“We were really close, but we used to fight all the time on the court,” Harris said. “At the time I thought ‘oh gosh why am I playing with her because we always fight on the court,’ but looking back on it now I always had a lot of fun playing with her.”
Harris said she misses the memories and the uniqueness they both developed with each other in both sports.
“I was her setter in volleyball, and I always liked giving her good sets, and she would always give me good passes in basketball, and I miss those,” Harris said.
Harris said she’s grown to appreciate both basketball and volleyball for all they give her and doesn’t really have a favorite between the two.
“When I was young I always thought it was basketball, but now that I’ve grown I feel like it’s volleyball,” Harris said. “They both have different qualities that I enjoy, and I love to play both of them. I really don’t have a favorite.”
The aspects of togetherness and teamwork are what Harris truly loves about sports.
“I just love the teamwork when you throw a clean pass to someone,” Harris said. “I just like the feeling of everyone having each other’s back.”
Harris has also made a point to set an example for younger girls under her the last couple of seasons.
“I know people expect me to be a leader, and I work hard to be someone who underclassmen can look up to,” Harris said. “If I work my hardest and do my best I feel like they will follow in my footsteps.”
Atchison Head Basketball coach Nic Rebant said Harris clearly sets the standard for what younger athletes in the Phoenix program should strive toward.
“It sets the bar for those younger,” Rebant said. “She sets a precedent and how you need to play on the court. She’s going to be 1,000 points for the school, and she sets a bar for what a Phoenix Lady basketball player should be.”
Harris often displays her physical and tough play just as much as her athleticism on the basketball court.
“She’ll play so hard that she can’t even walk sometimes,” Rebant said. “I’ve got to get her back out of the game to give her some rest but she plays so hard.”
Liz Harris said Katy’s gritty play on the basketball court has been a joy to watch as a mother.
“I was never a big basketball fan until the girls started playing,” Harris said. “I just love to watch her play and how she hustles, how she goes for everything and is really aggressive.”
Harris has averaged double-digit points per game throughout her career, averaged a double-double with 18.7 points and 14.7 rebounds her junior season, and is currently doing the same early in her senior season.
“I think she can go out and go for player of the year in the conference because of how hard she plays,” Rebant said.
Harris is still undecided on whether she’ll play basketball or volleyball at the next level, but she is open to both.
Rebant has no doubt she can excel at college basketball.
“Oh I think she’s a college basketball player,” Rebant said. “There is a skill and untapped potential with her, and you can’t teach the motor and effort she plays with. A lot of college coaches will see that and say ‘I can work with this.”
Rebant added that Harris has continued to develop throughout her career especially when improving her ability to score from her right hand.
“She’s gotten an outside shot and more moves inside,” Rebant said. “We’ve been able to get her to go to the right a little bit more.”
Harris said she’s been able to reach heights at both a physical and mental level that she simply couldn’t imagine when she was a freshman.
“When I was playing varsity as a freshman I didn’t think I could get any better from there,” Harris said. “I feel like I’ve changed so much since then, and it’s really helped me mature and take things seriously.”
Coach Harris said the senior’s will to improve and push herself no matter the situation is a skill that can’t be taught and is exactly what college coaches are looking for no matter the sport.
“I think she has a lot of the skills for volleyball or basketball,” Harris said. “She wants to do her very best and overall pretty coachable. I really think her determination and her will to give it her all are things college coaches are looking for.”
