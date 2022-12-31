Atchison football has a history of standout running backs, and Jesse Greenly has certainly put his name into that pantheon of names from the program.
Greenly has amassed 4,142 total yards of offense and 70 touchdowns throughout his career, including the 2022 season when the running back showed he was one of the best in the state of Kansas.
The running back had 1,886 yards of offense and 38 touchdowns and won plenty of awards including all-state honors, All-Simone Team, and Fontana Award nomination.
Greenly is grateful for the recognition for his performance on the field but also gave credit to his offensive line for making his success possible.
“I wouldn’t have gotten all those yards without my offensive linemen blocking up front and giving me that open space to go to work,” Greenly said. “I’m very appreciative of all the awards I got, felt like I worked hard for it and showed out on the field.”
During his standout season, the Phoenix also put together one of their better campaigns in recent years with a 9-1 record and reaching the second round of the 4A state playoffs.
“We didn’t get what we wanted, but hey we fought to the end,” Greenly said. “The whole season we were united including every Thursday;we’d do our team dinner to build that team chemistry, and it showed on the field. We did everything we could to better the program for the future.”
Atchison Head Coach Jim Smith said Greenly will be remembered for truly being a complete back.
“He’ll be known for being a strong physical runner but one that also makes a guy miss with his quick feet too,” Smith said. “His legs are always moving. Even on contact the legs never stop. His rushing speaks for itself, but he catches the ball well, and when asked of him he is a very good blocker.”
Greenly now has many schools recruiting him for football despite him not thinking those opportunities would be available to him when he first started high school football.
“If you were to ask me this freshman year I’d probably tell you I wouldn’t go play football in college,” Greenly said. “Since junior year up until now, I do like the offers, and it makes you feel good and want to keep working hard.”
Greenly has run roughshod over defenders while displaying quickness that is key for any running back at the next level.
One of his inspirations during his growing ambition for football is National Football League New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
“Watching him play makes me think I could do that one day, but I just have to put in the work,” Greenly said. “I followed him since he was at Penn State until he made it to the NFL. He provided a great motivation for me because I like the way he plays.”
Greenly also gave credit to those who have trained him during the past couple of years to sharpen his skills on the field, including his uncle, Atchison Alumni Roy Birch.
“He went here and went All-State in basketball and just wants to help out the school and youth in general,” Greenly said. “He owns a facility up in Wichita, and he’d work me there in the summers. Also, Julio Burton helped me and others when we went to the YMCA.”
Greenly said working on cone drills is his favorite form of training and believes it is critical for a running back.
“I like the cone drills because I feel like that really gets you right with your footwork,” Greenly said. “You need your footwork before you can do anything, and you can’t be stiff.”
Greenly said he will miss many aspects of playing football for Atchison as he looks to make the leap to the college level.
“I’ll always miss the teammates and laughs we had at practice and getting better with each other,” Greenly said. “I’ll miss the coaches and the crowds on Friday nights as well.”
