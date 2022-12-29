Four players from the Raven Football team earned All-America honors recently.
The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) released a first- and second-team on which JaShawn Todd was named a second-team All-Purpose Athlete. Additionally, the NAIA also released an honorable mention list that added to the AFCA All-American team where Chim Okorafor, Garrett Kettle, and Jacob Gathright earned honors.
Todd finished the season with 518 yards on 17 kickoff returns with 17 more yards on 3 punt returns. He had a 100-yard touchdown return against Grand View and finish with two total kickoff return touchdowns. He was the Ravens second-leading receiver with 602 yards on 43 receptions with 6 touchdowns.
Gathright finished his season with 1,173 yards receiving on 52 receptions for an average of 90.2 yards per game with 8 touchdowns. He also added 84 yards rushing on 6 carries. With the National Championship game remaining, he ranks fifth in the NAIA in total yards.
Kettle finished the season at 3,110 yards passing with 32 touchdowns on 211 completions. He also added 474 rushing yards on 118 carries with 10 touchdowns.
Okorafor was a key part of an offensive line that allowed 12 sacks over 13 games. Offensively, the Ravens finished with 5,347 total yards on offense with 2,018 yards rushing and 3,329 yards passing. With just the National Championship game remaining, the Ravens ranked fifth in the NAIA in scoring, ninth in points per game, and fourth in total offense.
The four selections mark the third most NAIA All-American selections in program history while matching the most since the NAIA and the AFCA partnered to release an All-American team starting in 2006. The most All-America selections in program history came in 1992 when the program earned six selections. In 1996 and 2002, the program earned five selections while the program earned four selections in 2018.
