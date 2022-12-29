Four players from the Raven Football team earned All-America honors recently. 

The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) released a first- and second-team on which JaShawn Todd was named a second-team All-Purpose Athlete. Additionally, the NAIA also released an honorable mention list that added to the AFCA All-American team where Chim Okorafor, Garrett Kettle, and Jacob Gathright earned honors.

