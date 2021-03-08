The Doniphan West girls' basketball team is making history with the program's first-ever appearance at the state tournament.
To earn their way to State, the Mustangs battled through a tough sub-state tournament at Centralia. Their semifinal game on Thursday, March 4, was a huge 57-55 win over a tough Frankfort team.
The championship brought the Mustangs and the Clifton-Clyde Eagles together. And in their third meeting this year, DWHS proved to be the best team, winning 44-33.
The Mustangs take a 19-3 record into the tournament, which will be played out in a COVID-determined, alternative format. Of the eight qualifying teams, only four will make an appearance at Dodge City, the host site for 1A-Division 1. The quarterfinal games, instead, will be played at four of the teams' home courts.
The Mustangs' quarterfinal game will be played at Little River on Monday, March 8.
Scoring in the Frankfort game: Avery Weathersbee 24, Chloe Clevenger 10. Kyra Johnson 6, Jaiden Taylor 6, Malaina Whetstine 4, Kinlee Whetstine 3, Heidi Leach 2, Sadie Leach 2.
Scoring in the Clifton-Clyde game: Malaina Whetstine 10, Clevenger 10, Sadie Leach 8, Weathersbee 8, Kyra Johnson 6, Sydney Smith 2.
The Lady Mustangs were sent off with a community pep rally Monday morning to celebrate the school's first trip to state for the girls basketball team.
