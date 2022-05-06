ACCHS senior Kieran Courter is following in his father's footsteps after signing his letter of intent to continue playing football at the college level with Kansas Wesleyan University.
The senior had an impressive senior season with a total of 934 all-purpose yards and ten touchdowns. Courter also saw time at quarterback throughout his career.
"It's really exciting because I put so much blood, sweat, and tears into this, and just to see it finally pay off, it's really good," Courter said.
Head Coach Alex Thornburgh said Courter will fit in great at the next level because of his versatility.
"He worked his tail off and earned his scholarship with the time he put in at the weight room and practice field," Thornburgh said "I think he's going to fit in perfectly. He's a kid that can kind of do it all, play from running and catching the ball to playing special teams."
Courter said Wesleyan's Biology program was a big plus in his decision.
"I want to major in biology, and their biology department is just outstanding," Courter said.
Courter has been a standout during his time with the Tigers not only on the football field but in basketball, baseball and track as well.
"He's constantly trying to improve, and he's done that for four years to lead up to getting this offer," Paul Courter said.
Courter said he is excited to follow in his father's footsteps and play on the same college field as he did.
"I don't remember watching him play because I was a baby but just the thought I get to play on the same field as my dad did feels amazing," Kieran Courter said.
