Benedictine College Wrestling head coach Gregory Barner has announced the addition of Michael Ruiz to the Raven program as an assistant coach.
Coach Ruiz joins the Raven Wrestling program after serving as a coach with the Porterville High School program in Montana.
"We are pumped up to have Michael join our Raven family," Coach Barner said. "He was a stud on the mat and in the classroom in college, and we know he'll be a stud in the corner for our guys too. He brings in similar values and standards that the school and team hold, but he's also bringing in qualities that will help fill in the cracks for us. He's a huge addition to our family."
Coach Ruiz competed as a wrestler at fellow NAIA program University of Providence, formerly known as the University of Great Falls, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. He was a two-time national qualifier in 2014 and 2015 and was a two-time Scholar Athlete while at Providence. He also competed at West Hills Community College in California where he was a Junior College All-America in 2013. In all, he earned over 140 collegiate wins on the mat. He is currently pursuing his Master's in Organizational Leadership-Management from Providence.
"I would also like to thank Coach Barner and the Benedictine College administration for the opportunity to be part of this journey and walk with them guided by the Lord," Coach Ruiz said.
While Coach Ruiz has served as a coach since finishing his wrestling career, he has also spent time working at Providence and Great Falls Central Catholic High School where he worked in admissions and advancement
"As someone who converted to Catholicism at 25 and has worked in Catholic education for the last two and half years, I have realized that working in the church not only allows me to help students continue to develop their faith life but helps me to continue my relationship with God while doing so," Coach Ruiz said. "Benedictine College offers a spiritually oriented education and work environment that nurtures not only the mind but the soul. From the moment I applied, I knew this is where I wanted to be."
The combination of the past three years serving as the head coach at Porterville along with his time as a competitor have helped Coach Ruiz feel that he will be able to add his experience to the Benedictine wrestling program.
"I believe that my previous coaching experience as well as my ties to the California Junior College wrestling system has prepared me not only with the knowledge it takes to help create a winning culture but to help recruit in a way that enhances our team spiritually, academically and on the mat," Coach Ruiz said. "I consider my three years coaching at Porterville High School the most valuable because that is where my godfather Julian Palomino guided me spiritually and mentored me as a new coach."
