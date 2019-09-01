Manhattan- Junior running back Harry Trotter was the first Kansas State Wildcat to find pay dirt in the 2019 season.
The former Maur Hill-Mount Academy Raven powered his way to a nine-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the Wildcat's 49-14 win over Nicholls State Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The sometimes forgotten member of the crowded Kansas State backfield said the 10 carry 50-yard and one touchdown performance showed his ability to those who aren't familiar.
"I just showed them what I'm capable of doing and that I belong here," Trotter said. "The touchdown was just an outside zone and I was able to get outside and make a couple guys miss."
The touchdown was the first one for Trotter in nearly three years when he was a member of Fort Scott Community College.
The University of Louisville transfer said ending up with the Wildcats wasn't something he could have foreseen.
"To be honest I never really thought I would have ended up here," Trotter said. "God had a plan for me and I was fortunate enough to end up here and help this offense. It's definitely special to play for your home state team."
Trotter's former high school coach at MHMA Jermaine Monroe isn't surprised at all by the success of the former Raven.
"I always knew he had what it takes to play at this level," Monroe said. "I'm so proud of him."
Trotter expressed nothing but gratitude to his former coach.
"From High School and on he's always been with me and supported me," Trotter said. "I'm just extremely thankful for him and his family. He means the world to me."
First year Kansas State coach Chris Klieman shared his pleasure with all the backs who carried the ball in the 361-yard rushing performance.
"I was really impressed with all of them," Klieman said. "Harry bounced off and made some plays."
Junior Wildcat quarterback Skylar Thompson had glowing remarks for the type of work ethic and drive that Trotter has displayed.
"I've known Harry has been capable of that and you guys finally got a taste of that," Thompson said. "That dude works harder than anybody I know and he's always in the weight room or rec lifting."
Trotter wasn't alone on Saturday in representing northeast Kansas on the field with junior wide receiver and Atchison alumnus Wykeen Gill Jr. and senior defensive tackle and Horton alumnus Trey Dishon.
Gill played meaningful snaps on offense and punt return, while Dishon is in his fourth straight season of starting.
The Kansas trio has played against each other dating back to middle school and Trotter said where they are is hard to believe.
"It's kind of surreal to see where we're at now," Trotter said. "I'm proud of all the work we did to get here and it's just good to see it pay off."
Even with all the success Trotter has seen and will probably continue to see, where he comes from is never lost on him.
"Atchison is home and my family," Trotter said. "I just going to come out each week and try to make them proud. I'm just extremely thankful to be where I'm from."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.