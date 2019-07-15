The Kansas State football program enters the 2019-20 season under a new regime with some new faces.
One of the those faces that will be looking make his name known is former Maur Hill-Mount Academy star and junior running back Harry Trotter.
Trotter has certainly taken a road less traveled compared to some football players who reach the division I level.
"I felt like I was kind of under recruited out of high school," Trotter said. "I decided to take the junior college route with Fort Scott Community College and was fortunate enough to start as a freshman."
Trotter put up 146-carries for 503-yards and eight-touchdowns in 2016 during his lone season with the Greyhounds.
The former Raven then made the jump to the next level to play at the University of Louisville.
After a season of sparse playing time with the Cardinals, Trotter made the decision to go back closer to home and join Kansas State's program.
"It's nice being closer to family so they can make more games," Trotter said. "It's surreal to be here after all these years."
Trotter is expected to be a key contributor in the Wildcat's backfield with many media outlets projecting him as a starter for the 2019-20 season.
Trotter gives former MH-MA coach Jermaine Monroe praise for the job he did coaching the now-Wildcat during his high school career.
"He was a huge part of my success," Trotter said. "In high school he just helped pave the way for me and gave me a lot of opportunities. It's no surprise the success he's had the last couple of years."
Trotter totaled 2,940-yards and 36-touchdowns during his career, including a 1,657-yard, 19-touchdown campaign as a senior in 2015.
The program went 14-6 during his last two seasons as a Raven.
Monroe said Trotter was one of the defining reasons for the change in culture of the football program at MH-MA.
"He was one of the driving forces in the turn around of the football program at MH-MA," Monroe said. "His presence is still vibrant on the campus of MH-MA and he is admired by so many."
Trotter is also joined on the Wildcat squad by two other local products in Horton alumnus and senior defensive tackle Trey Dishon and Atchison alumnus and junior wide receiver Wykeen Gill.
Trotter said reuniting with and seeing the improvements from other local players and long time friends has been a joy.
"They've improved so much with the strides they have made," Trotter said. "It's good to play with them again because we've all been buddies since high school. Wykeen and me have been close since the elementary school days."
Trotter now enters a situation at Kansas State with former North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman taking the reins of the program and many looking at this season as a rebuilding period.
That sentiment isn't shared by anyone in the program according to Trotter.
"Non of us are in a rebuilding mindset just because we've got a new coaching staff," Trotter said. "We're in the mindset that we want to compete for a Big 12 championship."
Trotter said Klieman has really created a prime environment for any players to show what they are capable of and how they can help the team.
"He's an easy guy to play for and cares a lot about you," Trotter said. "My very first meeting with him here he told me you'd have every opportunity to prove yourself and show us what you can do."
Trotter said he would like to have a impact on the team as an individual but winning games comes first and foremost.
"Personal goals are good but we just want to win as many games as we can," Trotter said. "I just want to do everything I can to help this team whether it be offense or special teams."
The former Raven and Atchison native has been on quite the ride but said he is pleased with where he landed.
"It's definitely been a road but I'm happy to be where I'm at now," Trotter said.
Kansas State will open up the season 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at home against Nicholls State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
