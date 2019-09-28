Highland was in gut check mode for the entire game Saturday at Porter Family Stadium.
The Scotties already entered the game against No. 15 Iowa Central down several key players on both sides of the ball and faced even more injury problems throughout the day.
In the end, Highland was able to muster a savvy performance from their defense and timely offensive plays to come out on top 20-14 over the Tritons.
Coach Aaron Arnold let it be known to his team that there are no excuses no matter the circumstances.
"Before the game I drew an asterisk up on our board and told the guys an asterisk is an excuse and we don't get to use excuses," Arnold said. "We either win or we lose."
A shorthanded Scottie defense gave up 412 yards on day but stepped up when they needed to, including forcing two turnovers that led to a 14-0 advantage early in the first quarter.
Arnold praised the gritty performance of the injury plagued defense
"Their effort today was pretty special," Arnold said. "It was basically our two defense going out there to start the game and by the end we basically had our third linebacker core playing most of the game."
Freshman running backs Alfonso Franklin and Tre Lee both had one yard touchdowns to capitalize off turnovers in the first quarter.
Arnold said he and the coaching staff knew a fast start to the game was significant because of the potential for rain to be a factor from the second quarter on.
"We thought it was probably a situation where whatever the score at the end of the first quarter or maybe the first half was going to be a possible final," Arnold said. "Those turnovers were everything and to get a lead early was really the key to the game."
The Tritons did find the end zone on a 75 yard touchdown run in the second quarter but also had a 44 yard field goal blocked which gave Highland a 14-7 lead at the half.
The rain eventually did play a big factor with a steady dose coming down most of the second half and neither offense found the end zone again until Iowa Central tied the game at 14-14 on a one yard touchdown run with 4:40 remaining.
Both teams would exchange punts after that and Highland ended up with the ball on the Triton 42 yard line with 2:08 left.
On the next play, sophomore quarterback Joseph Cambridge connected with sophomore wide receiver Antavious Cook for a touchdown pass deep down the middle of the field off a fake screen pass set up all day from the Scotties short passing game.
Arnold gave credit to offensive coordinator Judd Remmers on meticulously setting that play up all game.
"Coach Remmers did a tremendous job of being patient and waiting for the perfect moment to call that," Arnold said. "We'd seriously been setting that up for the entire game basically."
The Scotties will host No. 1 Hutchinson 1 p.m. Saturday. The Dragons are coming off a 35-27 win over No. 2 Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.