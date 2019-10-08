The Highland football program earned arguably the biggest win in the six-year Aaron Arnold era Saturday.
The No. 20 Scotties upset No. 1 Hutchinson Saturday at Porter Family Stadium 29-27.
Arnold said the achievement was something he hoped the kids were able to enjoy and savor.
"It was a fun moment for the guys," Arnold said. "I said after the game I hope they take some time to enjoy it. Those games just don't come around too often."
Special teams has been the standout unit for Highland all season and that was no different during their upset of the Dragons.
Sophomore cornerback Brian George took the opening kickoff coast-to-coast to give the Scotties the early 7-0 advantage.
"We knew that in order for us to win the game we had to have a couple of big plays from special teams," Arnold said. "I didn't anticipate us getting a house call on the opening kickoff but it was nice being able to start the game with a lead."
Arnold also praised his defense which continues to battle injuries and having to play a number of guys at different positions.
"We put our defense in a bad spot several times and they rose to the occasion every time," Arnold said. "They are starting a bunch of twos with linebackers playing defensive end and safeties coming down and playing linebacker. They played as hard as any defense I've had here."
In what wasn't a perfect game on either side, Arnold said his team's effort made the difference for them to come out on top.
"I'll be the first one to tell you that it wasn't a very clean game on our part," Arnold said. "We made a lot of mistakes but if you watched our guys' effort they played so hard for sixty straight minutes. There was never any layoff from anyone."
The conference leading passing game of the Scotties had another solid day behind the arm of sophomore quarterback Joseph Cambridge with 238 yards through the air and two touchdowns.
"This year, defenses have given us the ability to throw the ball," "Our quarterbacks and receivers have done an outstanding job of executing our game plan every week."
Highland heads into their bye week and then will yet have another tough test at home against No. 10 Garden City with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
"It's kind of out of the frying pan and right back into the fire," Arnold said. "We don't get to enjoy it very long and we've got to get back to work and get ready to go."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.