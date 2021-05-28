Highland Community College softball's season came to an end Thursday night at Nationals in Oxford Alabama after a 5-3 loss to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College after losing to Phoenix College 9-1 earlier that day in the semifinal game before the national title game.
The Scotties had previously defeated St. Louis Community College and Des Moines Area Community college before losing two straight.
On Tuesday against the Archers, it looked as if the Scotties could make an easy day of their lower-seeded opponent, but St. Louis wasn't going down without a fight. The Scotties are loaded with a school-record 5 First Team All-Conference selections, but it was freshman infielder, Sophie Mayhugh, that came up big when the Scotties needed it most today.
In the 6th inning, with the game tied 3-3, Kerstyn Finch led off with a single and then stole second base to put her in scoring position, bringing Mayhugh to the plate. Mayhugh was able to drive a single up the middle, just past the pitcher's reach, to score the winning run for the Scotties.
KJCCC Coach of the Year, Heidi Jordan, made a smart pre-game decision that likely helped the Scotties out in the late innings of today's game. As Highland waited to take the field, Jordan saw that there might be a lengthy delay to the start of their game and ordered her players to take shelter from the sweltering Alabama heat. St. Louis opted not to seek shade and waited over 45 minutes in 88° heat, with 60% humidity. That decision could have proved to be a major factor in St. Louis' first-round loss.
KJCCC MVP, Lilli Weir, was impressive on the mound today, with a complete-game win and 9 strikeouts. All-Conference selection, Aliks Serna, went 2-2 with two doubles in today's win for the Scotties.
Against the Bears, HCC got off to a rough start in the first inning giving up 4 earned runs. The momentum slowly started to shift for the Scotties as Head Coach Heidi Jordan decided to change pitchers, bringing in freshman Taylor Kettle.
Kettle was able to control the tempo of the game and even seemed to get better as the game progressed, ultimately preventing DMACC from scoring another run for the entire game. Kettle went on to pitch 6 innings of shutout softball for her first career postseason victory.
On the offensive side, Kerstyn Finch was outstanding going 3-4 with 3 hits, 2 runs, and an RBI. Freshman Kenzie Ogden was also a key player today for the Scotties, adding 3 hits, 1 run, and 1 RBI. Cheyenne Minnick added to Highland's offensive push and finished the day with 3 critical RBIs, 2 coming in the 5-run 5th inning for the Scotties.
Information Compiled Highland Athletics.
